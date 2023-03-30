UrduPoint.com

US Assesses 8 Iran-Backed Militants Killed In Syria Strikes - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 11:32 PM

US Assesses 8 Iran-Backed Militants Killed in Syria Strikes - Pentagon

The United States assesses that eight Iran-backed militants in Syria were killed during strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States assesses that eight Iran-backed militants in Syria were killed during strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We now assess that eight militants were killed in our strikes against two IRGC Quds Force facilities near Deir ez-Zor," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The militants are believed to have been individuals associated with the IRGC, but not Iranian themselves, Ryder added.

The strikes came following an unmanned aerial vehicle attack on a US coalition base in Syria earlier this month, which resulted in the death of one contractor. The strikes show that US forces will not be attacked with impunity, Ryder said.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Syria Pentagon Vehicle United States

Recent Stories

Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Sate ..

Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Satellite Launch - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped ..

NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped $70Bln

3 minutes ago
 US Fed Says Fined Wells Fargo $67.8Mln for Poor Ov ..

US Fed Says Fined Wells Fargo $67.8Mln for Poor Oversight of Sanctions Complianc ..

3 minutes ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Fires Consul General in N ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Fires Consul General in New York for Opposing Judicial ..

3 minutes ago
 Leftist Turkish Leader Urges Parliament to Say 'No ..

Leftist Turkish Leader Urges Parliament to Say 'No' to NATO Expansion

3 minutes ago
 PM expresses condolences on demise of veteran jour ..

PM expresses condolences on demise of veteran journalist Mumtaz Tahir

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.