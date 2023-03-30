US Assesses 8 Iran-Backed Militants Killed in Syria Strikes - Pentagon

The United States assesses that eight Iran-backed militants in Syria were killed during strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States assesses that eight Iran-backed militants in Syria were killed during strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We now assess that eight militants were killed in our strikes against two IRGC Quds Force facilities near Deir ez-Zor," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The militants are believed to have been individuals associated with the IRGC, but not Iranian themselves, Ryder added.

The strikes came following an unmanned aerial vehicle attack on a US coalition base in Syria earlier this month, which resulted in the death of one contractor. The strikes show that US forces will not be attacked with impunity, Ryder said.