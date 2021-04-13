US Assesses China Poses 'Prolific, Effective Cyber-Espionage Threat' - Intelligence Report

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US government has concluded that China poses a "prolific, effective" threat in cyber-espionage capabilities, the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community issued by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said on Tuesday.

"We assess that China presents a prolific and effective cyber-espionage threat, possesses substantial cyber-attack capabilities, and presents a growing influence threat," the report said. "We continue to assess that China can launch cyber attacks that, at a minimum, can cause localized, temporary disruptions to critical infrastructure within the United States."

