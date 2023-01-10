UrduPoint.com

US Assesses 'Good Portion' Of Soledar Under Russian Forces' Control - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Assesses 'Good Portion' of Soledar Under Russian Forces' Control - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The United States assesses that a good portion of the city of Soledar has fallen under the control of Russian forces but the warring sides continue to fight in the strategically important town, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"We do think that there is a good portion of Soledar that the Russians have in their hands and the Ukrainians do as well. And these (artillery) exchanges are savage," the official said during a press briefing.

Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut - located seven kilometers (4.4 miles) from Soledar - has also become a field of "severe and savage" fighting with thousands of artillery rounds exchanged daily between the warring sides, the official said.

Earlier on Monday, the Defense Staff of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Russian forces had taken control of the village of Bakhmutskoe near Soledar and northeast of Artyomovsk.

Bakhmut and Soledar are located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, which joined Russia last fall after the populace there held a referendum. Bakhmut has been an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas amid Russia's special military operation.

Related Topics

Russia Donetsk United States Hub From

Recent Stories

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

49 minutes ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

49 minutes ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

49 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

56 minutes ago
 Sweden, US Start Negotiations on Defense Cooperati ..

Sweden, US Start Negotiations on Defense Cooperation Agreement - Authorities

57 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reiterates c ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.