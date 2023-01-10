US Assesses 'Good Portion' of Soledar Under Russian Forces' Control - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The United States assesses that a good portion of the city of Soledar has fallen under the control of Russian forces but the warring sides continue to fight in the strategically important town, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"We do think that there is a good portion of Soledar that the Russians have in their hands and the Ukrainians do as well. And these (artillery) exchanges are savage," the official said during a press briefing.

Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut - located seven kilometers (4.4 miles) from Soledar - has also become a field of "severe and savage" fighting with thousands of artillery rounds exchanged daily between the warring sides, the official said.

Earlier on Monday, the Defense Staff of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Russian forces had taken control of the village of Bakhmutskoe near Soledar and northeast of Artyomovsk.

Bakhmut and Soledar are located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, which joined Russia last fall after the populace there held a referendum. Bakhmut has been an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas amid Russia's special military operation.