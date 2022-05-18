US Assesses N. Korea May Conduct ICBM Test During Biden Visit to Asia This Week - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) North Korea may conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in the next four days as US President Joe Biden visits with leaders in South Korea and Japan, CNN reported citing a US official familiar with the matter.

The report said on Tuesday that the US intelligence assessment is based on satellite images of activity at a launch site near Pyongyang.

Biden will travel to South Korea on Thursday to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before heading to Japan on Sunday to meet the leaders of Japan, Australia and India.

