US Assesses North Korea Making Preparations for Nuclear Test - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The United States assesses that North Korea is making preparations to conduct a nuclear test, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We do assess that North Korea has been making preparations," Ryder said during a press briefing.