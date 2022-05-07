UrduPoint.com

US Assesses North Korea Preparing To Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Department

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The United States assesses that North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test at its Punggye-ri test site as early as this month , State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"The United States assesses that the DPRK (North Korea) is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could be ready to conduct a test there early this month," Porter said during a conference call.

