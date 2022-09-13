US Assesses Russia Maintains Significant Military Forces in Ukraine - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United States assesses that Russia maintains significant armed forces in Ukraine despite counteroffensive, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference in Mexico City.

"The Russians maintain very significant forces in Ukraine, as well as equipment and arms and munitions," Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken added that it is too early to predict the outcome of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces carried out a counteroffensive against Russian-held positions in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, which was launched with the assistance of the US and UK intelligence services, according to US Senator Mark Warner.

Russian troops near Kharkiv were relocated and regrouped to more effectively continue the special military operation in the Donbas, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.