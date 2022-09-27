US Assesses Russia Now Using Iranian-Provided Drones in Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States assesses that Russia has began using Iran-made drones as part of its special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

"We do assess that the Russians now are using the Iranian drones that we talked about in the past that were delivered to Russia. We do assess that they are now using them in Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder declined to comment on the battlefield effectiveness of the Iranian drones so far, but called the reports that Ukraine had shot down some of the drones "credible."

The drones are being used for both kinetic and surveillance purposes, Ryder added.