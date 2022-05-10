US Assesses Russia-Ukraine Conflict as 'Stalemate' - Defense Intelligence Chief

The United States assesses the status of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as a stalemate that could possibly be drawn out for a long time, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said during a congressional hearing on global threats on Tuesday

"I think I would characterize it as the Russians aren't winning and the Ukrainians aren't winning, and we're at a bit of a stalemate here," Berrier told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

The stalemate may be drawn out for even longer if Russia does not decide to declare war and mobilize additional troops to aid in the operation, Berrier added.