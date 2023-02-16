US Assessing How to Best Use Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States is assessing how to best utilize seized Russian assets in its effort to provide additional aid to Ukraine, the director of the Office of Foreign Assistance at the Department of State said on Wednesday.

"We are trying to see what is the best use of this money. We've seized it, and it (the money) was used to fuel the war and the bellicosity.

Now we want to return it to support the Ukrainian people in their time of need," Dafna Rand told a press briefing.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he had authorized the US to begin using seized Russian money to aid Ukraine. The first-ever transfer of forfeited funds, $5.4 million, came from assets confiscated from Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev after his April indictment for alleged sanctions evasions.