US Assessing How to Loan 7Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Mexico, Canada - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States is evaluating how to loan 7 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to other nations including 4 million doses to Mexico and Canada, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

The United States currently sits on 30 million doses of the UK drugmaker's vaccine, while the country's health regulators work to assess its safety and efficacy. Meanwhile, a host of other nations, including neighboring Mexico and Canada, which have authorized the use of the vaccine, have made requests to draw on US stockpiles.

"We are assessing how we can loan doses. It's our aim, it's not fully finalized yet," Psaki told reporters. "I can confirm that we have 7 million releasable doses available of AstraZeneca.

.. 2.5 million of those we are working to finalize plans to land those to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada."

Psaki again emphasized that vaccinating Americans remains the Biden administration's top priority, but noted that the White House understands the significance of global mass vaccination in bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prioritize domestic distribution of vaccines over their shipments to other countries. Some states had expressed hope that new US President Joe Biden would reverse that decision. However, the Biden administration has, to date, committed to vaccinating the American public before offering help other nations with their immunization regimes.