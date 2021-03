US Assessing How to Loan Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine to Mexico, Canada - White House

The United States is the evaluating how to loan doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico and Canada, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United States is the evaluating how to loan doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico and Canada, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are assessing how we can loan doses.

It's our aim, it's not fully finalized yet," Psaki said. "I can confirm that we have 7 million releasable doses available of AstraZeneca... 2.5 million of those we are working to finalize plans to land those to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada."