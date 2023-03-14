UrduPoint.com

US Assessing North Korea's Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile Capabilities - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The US military is still assessing the capabilities of the North Korean submarine-launched cruise missiles, two of which were test-fired in the past 24-hours, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"Over the course the past 24 hours, you've seen them announce the launch of two missiles out of a submarine. We're still studying it and making an assessment of what it means in terms of their capabilities," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

North Korea first tested their capabilities of launching missiles from their submarines in 2016, Sullivan said, noting that Pyongyang has been "refining and trying" different iterations.

Despite North Korea's attempts to deter the United Sates, Washington will not allow this to become a constraint from what it deems necessary for maintaining "peace and stability" in the region, Sullivan added.

Earlier on Monday, North Korea announced that it had test-fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine, just as the United States and South Korea were preparing to undertake military exercises.

The official Korean Central news Agency reported that the two missiles successfully hit targets at a distance of 932 miles in the Sea of Japan.

