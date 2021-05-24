US Assessing Safety of Flights Over Belarus After Ryanair Incident - Buttigieg

The United States is extremely concerned and assessing the safety of flights over the territory of Belarus after the Ryanair incident in Belarus on Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United States is extremely concerned and assessing the safety of flights over the territory of Belarus after the Ryanair incident in Belarus on Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday.

"We are extremely concerned about this [incident] and the Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] has called for this to be fully investigated, and for a convening of a body called ICAO [International Civil Aeronautics Organization]," Buttigieg told CNN. "That [safety of flights over Belarus] is exactly what needs to be assessed right now and we, both in terms of the international bodies we are part of and, as, as an administration with the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] are looking at that.

"

The Secretary pointed out that the safety of the flights in Belarusian airspace will be assessed independently from politics or what is going on "on the ground" since air safety is the only point of concern for the US.

On Sunday, the plane flying from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. Roman Protasevich, founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, was aboard the plane and was detained during the stopover. He may face up to 15 years in prison for organizing mass unrest, among other things.