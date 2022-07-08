UrduPoint.com

US Assistance For Ukraine Not Enough To Defeat Russia - Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 04:30 AM

US Assistance for Ukraine Not Enough to Defeat Russia - Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The substantial assistance the United States is providing Ukraine is not enough to help it defeat Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview.

"(The) United States are helping Ukraine, helping a lot, but it's not enough in order to win," Zelenskyy told CNN on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine does not want other countries fighting in its territory but pointed out that the United States as a world economy can help Ukraine with both arms and finances, and to influence the decisions of other European countries to better support Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, US Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said that the Ukrainian government seeks attack helicopters and air-and-missile defense systems but the more weapon systems the Ukrainians obtain from the United States and the allies, "the more they desire.

"

The total US military assistance to Ukraine since the President Joe Biden assumed office has amounted to $7.6 billion Dollars.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said twin goals of the special operation are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

