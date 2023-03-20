US Assistant Secretary Donfried to Leave State Department - Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfield will leave the State Department at the end of the month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

"For the last 18 months, Dr.

Karen Donfried has led the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs with the utmost skill and commitment during a pivotal time," Blinken said in a press statement. "As she prepares to depart the Department at the end of the month, I thank Karen for her tremendous service to the Department and the American people."