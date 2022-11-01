US Assistant Secretary Donfried Visiting Ukraine November 1-2 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) US Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Karen Donfried is paying a two-day visit to Ukraine for talks with senior leaders aimed at highlighting Washington's "unwavering support," the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried is visiting Ukraine November 1 and 2.

The focus of her trip is to underscore unwavering and enduring U.S. support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom and territorial integrity from Russia's brutal war," the release said.

Donfried will meet with members of the Ukrainian administration and cabinet as well as Foreign Ministry officials for talks on "ongoing efforts to provide security assistance and energy support, and help Ukraine's reform and reconstruction efforts," the release added.