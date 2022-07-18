US Assistant Secretary Donfried Will Visit Germany, Luxembourg on July 19-22

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 08:18 PM

US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will visit Germany and Luxembourg this week to discuss transatlantic security and Ukraine, the State Department said on Monday

"Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Dr. Karen Donfried, will travel to Germany and Luxembourg July 19 to 22 to reinforce the partnership we share in promoting human rights, democracy, and prosperity in Europe, as well as to reaffirm our shared commitment to Transatlantic solidarity in the face of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

In Berlin, she will meet with senior officials at the Chancellery and Foreign Ministry.

"She will engage with alumni and current participants of exchange programs in the United States, as well as transatlantic security policy experts," the statement added, noting that the official will also meet with business representatives to discuss investment.

Donfried will then travel to Luxembourg on July 21, where she will meet Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes, and other Luxembourgian and EU officials. "(She will) discuss strengthening transatlantic security and supporting Ukraine, the statement said.

Donfried is also planning to discuss defense capabilities with Luxembourgian defense officials, according to the State Department.

Ukraine Russia Europe Democracy Visit Germany Berlin Luxembourg United States July

More Stories From World

