UrduPoint.com

US Assistant Secretary For Arms Control Will Travel To South-Africa, Egypt - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Assistant Secretary for Arms Control Will Travel to South-Africa, Egypt - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to South Africa and Egypt from May 6-12, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"From May 6-12, 2023, Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to Cape Town and Pretoria, South Africa, and Cairo, Egypt, to meet with leaders in government and academia as well as NGO officials," the State Department said in a statement.

While in South-Africa, Stewart will meet with faculty and graduate students at the Saldanha Bay Military academy and Stellenbosch University in Cape Town, the statement said.

Stewart is also expected to deliver a speech at the Western Cape's Branch of the South African Institute of International Affairs, the statement said.

The Assistant Secretary will then hold talks with officials at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Republic of South Africa. Discussions will center on emerging technologies, nonproliferation, risk reduction and space affairs, the statement said.

In Egypt, Stewart will hold meetings at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo and meet with the Assistant Secretary General of the League of Arab States, the statement added.

Related Topics

Egypt Cairo Saldanha Pretoria Cape Town South Africa May From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

36 minutes ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

1 hour ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

2 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

2 hours ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.