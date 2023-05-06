US Assistant Secretary for Arms Control Will Travel to South-Africa, Egypt - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to South Africa and Egypt from May 6-12, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

While in South-Africa, Stewart will meet with faculty and graduate students at the Saldanha Bay Military academy and Stellenbosch University in Cape Town, the statement said.

Stewart is also expected to deliver a speech at the Western Cape's Branch of the South African Institute of International Affairs, the statement said.

The Assistant Secretary will then hold talks with officials at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Republic of South Africa. Discussions will center on emerging technologies, nonproliferation, risk reduction and space affairs, the statement said.

In Egypt, Stewart will hold meetings at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo and meet with the Assistant Secretary General of the League of Arab States, the statement added.