US Assistant Secretary Heads to South Korea for Energy Security Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to South Korea from March 16-18 to discuss energy security and clean energy transition, the State Department said on Wednesday.

While in Seoul, Pyatt will co-chair the 9th bilateral Energy Security Dialogue.

Pyatt will also participate in a roundtable discussion on clean energy technologies with American and South Korean companies.