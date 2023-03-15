US Assistant Secretary Heads to South Korea for Energy Security Talks - State Dept.

UrduPoint.com

US Assistant Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to South Korea from March 16-18 to discuss energy security and clean energy transition, the State Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to South Korea from March 16-18 to discuss energy security and clean energy transition, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Seoul March 16-18 to advance U.S.

-Republic of Korea (ROK) public and private cooperation in furthering the clean energy transition and strengthening global energy security," the State Department said in a press release.

While in Seoul, Pyatt will co-chair the 9th bilateral Energy Security Dialogue.

Pyatt will also participate in a roundtable discussion on clean energy technologies with American and South Korean companies.

