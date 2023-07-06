US Assistant Secretary of Defense Discuss AUKUS, Defense Strategy - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of Defense Mara Karlin discussed the trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US (AUKUS), along with defense strategy, security, and other issues during her trip to Australia, Pentagon Spokesman David Herndon said on Wednesday.

"Over an intensive six-day itinerary, Dr. Karlin traveled across the continent, engaging in robust discussions centered around Australia's Defense Strategic Review and the U.S. National Defense Strategy," Herndon said in a statement about the six-day trip concluded on July 1.

Karlin also met with American and Australian defense personnel to discuss the future trajectory of AUKUS, he added.

While in Canberra, Karlin held meetings with local officials on regional security and the implementation of Australia's Defense Strategic Review and Australia's international engagement initiatives. She also attended an interagency roundtable on collaboration between the two countries over security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the statement.

Karlin also visited several military sites across the continent to check on how US and Australian military personnel are operationalizing the National Defense Strategy, Herndon said.