US Assistant Secretary of State Heads to Israel, Egypt for Climate Talks, COP27

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) US Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina will visit Israel and Egypt this week to discuss climate change and biodiversity issues as well as attend the UN's COP27 conference, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Medina will travel to Tel Aviv, Israel, from November 3-5 as part of US-Israel collaboration and knowledge-sharing on water reuse issues. While in Israel, she will meet with government officials and nongovernmental organizations and visit U.S.-supported water projects," the press release read.

On November 6, Medina will join the United States delegation to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

"While at COP27, Assistant Secretary Medina will focus on the intersections between the climate, biodiversity, and water scarcity crises," the release added.

Medina plans to work to advance climate ambition, strengthen climate resilience, and ensure a strong outcome from COP27, according to the State Department.