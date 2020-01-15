US Assistant Secretary of State to Discuss Arms Control in Vienna, Brussels

US Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford will discuss issues of arms control on his visit to Vienna and Brussels this week, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday

"Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Dr. Christopher A.

Ford, who has been delegated the authorities and functions of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, will travel to Vienna and Brussels January 15-17, to discuss a range of strategic and arms control issues," the statement said.

Vienna and Brussels host various multilateral organizations, including NATO, OSCE and the IAEA.

Ford's visit comes amid debates on the future of the New START, the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. It expires in February 2021, and Washington has so far not announced plans to extend it.