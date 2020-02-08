UrduPoint.com
US Assistant Secretary Of State To Discuss Arms Control In Vienna, London - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Assistant Secretary of State to Discuss Arms Control in Vienna, London - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford will discuss issues concerning arms control and nonproliferation during his visit to Vienna and London next week, less than a month after holding consultations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov, the State Department said in a statement.

"Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Dr. Christopher A. Ford, who has been delegated the authorities and functions of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, will travel to Vienna and London, February 10-14, to discuss a range of arms control and nonproliferation issues," the statement said on Friday.

In Vienna, Ford will attend the International Conference on Nuclear Security, hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency and will participate in ministerial-level activities and meetings.

While in London, Ford will hold bilateral consultations and lead the US delegation to the P5 Conference of nuclear weapons states who are also permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Ford was in Vienna last month for consultations on strategic stability with Ryabkov. The State Department announced afterwards that both sides had agreed to begin expert-level engagement on issues of strategic security and expand the dialogue beyond a bilateral format.

Ford's diplomacy comes amid debates on the future of the New Strategic Arms Reductions Treaty (New START) - the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the United States and Russia. New START expires in February 2021 and the United States has not signaled that it wants to extend the treaty.

