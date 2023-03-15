US Assistant Secretary of State to Participate in Conference on Venezuelan Refugees

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Assistant Secretary Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Belgium March 16-21 to participate in an international conference on Venezuelan refugees and in the European Humanitarian Forum, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"In Brussels, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials as well as international organization and nongovernmental partners at the 2023 International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities March 16-17," the statement read.

The conference will focus on "the voices of Venezuelan refugees and migrants" as well as their host communities, it added.

Noyes will also participate in the European Humanitarian Forum on March 20-21. She will strengthen US partnerships with the European Union and its members, other partners, and countries affected by humanitarian crises, the statement noted.

