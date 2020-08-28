UrduPoint.com
US Assistant Secretary Schenker To Visit Kuwait, Qatar In Late August - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US Assistant Secretary for Neat Eastern Affairs David Schenker will visit Kuwait, Qatar and Lebanon from August 28 to September 4 to discuss regional security and other issues, the Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

" In Kuwait, he [Schenker] will meet with Foreign Minister Ahmad al-Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanem and the American Chamber of Commerce to discuss Gulf unity, regional security and economic cooperation," the statement said.

In Qatar, Schenker will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani as well as with senior government officials to discuss counterterrorism and regional security issues, the statement also said.

Schenker will then visit Beirut on September 2 to meet with civil society representatives to discuss US assistance efforts in the wake of the August 4 Beirut port explosion, the statement added.

The State Department said Schenker will urge Lebanese leaders to implement reforms in order to improve government transparency and accountability.

