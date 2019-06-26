UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Assistant Secretary To Discuss Venezuela At OAS General Assembly Thursday - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:58 PM

US Assistant Secretary to Discuss Venezuela at OAS General Assembly Thursday - State Dept.

US Assistant Secretary Kimberly Breier will talk about the current situation in Venezuela and Nicaragua with counterparts at the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in Colombia tomorrow, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US Assistant Secretary Kimberly Breier will talk about the current situation in Venezuela and Nicaragua with counterparts at the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in Colombia tomorrow, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Assistant Secretary will address the General Assembly's plenary session the morning of June 27 and will engage in discussions and consultations with regional counterparts on issues of shared interest, including the situations in Venezuela and Nicaragua, advancing OAS reform, and promoting religious freedom in the region," the release said.

Breier will lead the US delegation to the 49th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the OAS, which will take place in Medellín, Colombia June 26-28, the release said.

US Permanent Representative to the OAS Ambassador Carlos Trujillo will also participate in the event, according to the release.

Large-scale protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on January 21 soon after he was sworn in for a new term. Opposition leader Juan Guaido then proclaimed himself to be the interim president of Venezuela. A number of Western countries, including the United States, have backed his claim.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Turkey China Trujillo Lead Bolivia United States Colombia Venezuela January June Event Opposition

Recent Stories

UK Delegation to PACE Threatens to Protest Russia' ..

2 seconds ago

Nigeria first qualifiers for Cup of Nations second ..

4 seconds ago

New Pentagon chief confronts Turkey on NATO debut

3 minutes ago

Tahiti to bid for Paris 2024 Olympic surfing

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam second fastest to 3,000 ODI runs

3 minutes ago

Documentation of Kashmir Freedom Struggle; AJK ann ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.