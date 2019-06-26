US Assistant Secretary to Discuss Venezuela at OAS General Assembly Thursday - State Dept.

US Assistant Secretary Kimberly Breier will talk about the current situation in Venezuela and Nicaragua with counterparts at the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in Colombia tomorrow, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US Assistant Secretary Kimberly Breier will talk about the current situation in Venezuela and Nicaragua with counterparts at the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in Colombia tomorrow, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Assistant Secretary will address the General Assembly's plenary session the morning of June 27 and will engage in discussions and consultations with regional counterparts on issues of shared interest, including the situations in Venezuela and Nicaragua, advancing OAS reform, and promoting religious freedom in the region," the release said.

Breier will lead the US delegation to the 49th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the OAS, which will take place in Medellín, Colombia June 26-28, the release said.

US Permanent Representative to the OAS Ambassador Carlos Trujillo will also participate in the event, according to the release.

Large-scale protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on January 21 soon after he was sworn in for a new term. Opposition leader Juan Guaido then proclaimed himself to be the interim president of Venezuela. A number of Western countries, including the United States, have backed his claim.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.