US Assistant Secretary to Visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Ethiopia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) US Assistant Secretary Molly Phee and US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia from January 17-20 to support and promote the democratic principles in the countries, the United States Department of State said on Saturday.

"Assistant Secretary Molly Phee and newly appointed Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield will travel to Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Ethiopia from January 17 to 20, 2022," the department said in a statement.

The officials are scheduled to meet with pro-democracy activists, civil society, military leaders, and political figures in the capital of Sudan, Khartoum.

"While in Riyadh, Assistant Secretary Phee and Special Envoy Satterfield will attend a meeting of the Friends of Sudan, intended to marshal international support for the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission to Sudan (UNITAMS) in its efforts to facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy," the statement added.

The US officials also intend to urge the Ethiopian government to end the hostilities, release all political prisoners and lay the groundwork for an inclusive national dialogue.