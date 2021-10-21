US Assistant State Secretary to Visit France to Discuss Cooperation in Africa -State Dept.

US Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Paris on October 22-23 to discuss cooperation with France in Africa, the State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) US Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Paris on October 22-23 to discuss cooperation with France in Africa, the State Department said on Thursday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will travel to Paris, France October 22 and 23. She recently traveled to Ghana and Burkina Faso, her first visit to Africa in her current role. The Assistant Secretary and an interagency group will draw from her recent trip to discuss current and future cooperation with French counterparts," the State Department said in a press release.

Burkina Faso is a part of the Sahel region, which is notorious for terrorist activities, high levels of poverty, and regular outbreaks of violence.

Over the past three years, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have seen a surge in armed violence, as a result of which over 1.4 million people more than half of whom are under 15 have been displaced in the region.

France has been conducting Operation Barkhane against terrorist groups in the Sahel region since August 1, 2014.

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced changes to the country's military presence in the region, including plans to finish the counterterrorism operation by the first quarter of 2022. The French leader said that a broader international effort would be made instead.