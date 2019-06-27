US Assured NATO Allies Of Unwillingness To Go To War Over Iran - Stoltenberg
Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:24 PM
The United States clearly conveyed to its NATO allies that it did not want a war over Iran to break out, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday
"One important message is that the United States so clearly has stated that they don't want a war. They actually said very clearly that they are ready to talk with Iran without preconditions," Stoltenberg told a press conference.