US Assured NATO Allies Of Unwillingness To Go To War Over Iran - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:24 PM

The United States clearly conveyed to its NATO allies that it did not want a war over Iran to break out, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States clearly conveyed to its NATO allies that it did not want a war over Iran to break out, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"One important message is that the United States so clearly has stated that they don't want a war. They actually said very clearly that they are ready to talk with Iran without preconditions," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

