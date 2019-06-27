US Assured NATO Allies of Unwillingness to Go to War Over Iran - Stoltenberg

The United States clearly conveyed to its NATO allies that it did not want a war over Iran to break out, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States clearly conveyed to its NATO allies that it did not want a war over Iran to break out, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"One important message is that the United States so clearly has stated that they don't want a war. They actually said very clearly that they are ready to talk with Iran without preconditions," Stoltenberg told a press conference.