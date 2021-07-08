UrduPoint.com
US Assures Assange He Will Not Be Held In Maximum Security If Extradited - Reports

US Assures Assange He Will Not Be Held in Maximum Security if Extradited - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US has assured WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the UK government that he will not be held in strict "supermax" conditions if extradited to the US for trial, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The assurance is part of an ongoing effort to put Assange on trial for espionage and computer fraud.

The US has been after Assange ever since Wikileaks published thousands of classified files about war crimes and human rights violations allegedly committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US received limited permission from a UK court to appeal a January decision not to extradite Assange. The court blocked the extradition citing health concerns and suicide risk should he be placed in the US prison system.

The US has also reportedly assured Assange that he can serve any jail time in his native Australia should he be tried and convicted.

