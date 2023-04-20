US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has assured his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, during a phone call that the Biden administration is taking steps to prevent further leaks of classified Pentagon documents, Israeli news portal Walla reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

Israel took note of Austin's statements, but also expressed concern about the leak, the sources said.

The phone conversation, which was not disclosed by the Pentagon or the Israeli Defense Ministry, took place on a secure line last Thursday, on April 13, the news outlet reported.

Earlier this month, CNN reported, citing leaked documents allegedly containing classified Pentagon information, that Israel may be considering scenarios in which it would agree to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine under US pressure. Commenting on the leaked documents, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government had made no decisions to supply lethal weapons to Kiev and would continue to limit itself to sending humanitarian aid.