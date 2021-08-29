UrduPoint.com

US Astra Launch Company Suffers Another Rocket Failure

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:30 AM

US Astra Launch Company Suffers Another Rocket Failure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The California-based Astra launch vehicle company is reporting a third failed attempt to reach orbit, using Rocket 3.3.

The Rocket 3.3 vehicle was launched at about 22:35 GMT on Saturday, from Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska (PSCA) on Kodiak Island. However, instead of going upward, the rocket moved sideways and, following a brief ascent, tumbled down after its engines shut down, according to live coverage from Astra.

"We suffered technical difficulties, but achieved 2.

5 minutes of flight data. Every launch, whether successful or not, is an opportunity for us to learn. Our team will study the data and use this information to iterate on our next launch," Astra said on Twitter after the failed Saturday launch.

The day before, Astra aborted the Rocket 3.3 launch attempt. The failed Saturday launch was the company's third attempt to reach orbit in less than a year. The two previous launches - a Rocket 3.1 launch in September 2020 and a Rocket 3.2 launch in December 2020 - both failed.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Vehicle Kodiak September December 2020 From

Recent Stories

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

5 hours ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

5 hours ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

5 hours ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

5 hours ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.