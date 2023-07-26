Open Menu

US Astronaut Still Scheduled To Fly In Soyuz Spacecraft In September - NASA Official

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Astronaut Still Scheduled to Fly in Soyuz Spacecraft in September - NASA Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A US astronaut will still be flying on a Russian manned Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in September as planned and cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos, the US and Russian national space agencies, is continuing unchanged, NASA ISS Program Manager Joel Montelbano said.

"(A) NASA astronaut will be flying in the Soyuz mission," Montelbano told reporters on Tuesday. "To me, it is exciting to continue the integrated crew work (between US and Russian astronauts and cosmonauts) that we started about a year or so ago."

Montelbano emphasized that concerns about technical or wider political issues had not impacted the continued cooperation between the space agencies on supplying and jointly operating the ISS.

"Our cooperation with Roscosmos hasn't changed at all. ...In Houston, we continue to have Russian colleagues in the Mission Control Center working side by side with our US specialists. Again, nothing has changed. We are ready to go and there are no major changes in our cooperation," he said.

Montelbano said he and NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Ken Bowersox visited Moscow less than two weeks ago and held talks on continued cooperation with their colleagues in Roscosmos.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Houston September All

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

3 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

3 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

3 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

3 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

3 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

3 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

3 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

3 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

3 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World