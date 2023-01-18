US Astronauts Replenishing Spacesuit Supply on ISS After Running Low - NASA Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US astronauts working on the International Space Station (ISS) have run significantly low on their supply of on-board spacesuits but are now back up to three available with a fourth scheduled to be flown up from Earth soon, NASA Operations Integration Manager for the ISS Program Dina Contella said on Tuesday.

"We had gotten down to two spacesuits; we (were) not in a good posture," Contella said during a press conference.

Contella explained that if further problems had developed, NASA could have forced a postponement of the extra vehicular activity or spacewalk of US astronaut Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakada, currently scheduled for a spacewalk on Friday morning.

However, now the US component of the ISS crew "are up to three spacesuits and we will get a fourth on Space X (Unmanned cargo resupply mission) 27," Contella added.

SpaceX CRS-27 is a Commercial Resupply Service mission to the ISS scheduled to be launched in March, according to reports. The company has said the mission is contracted by NASA and will be flown by SpaceX using a Cargo Dragon spacecraft.