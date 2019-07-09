US Astronauts to Conduct Next Spacewalk Outside ISS in Late August - Source

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The next spacewalk by NASA astronauts outside the International Space Station (ISS) is planned for late August, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The spacewalk from the ISS on the US program is scheduled for August 28," the source said.

Another source told Sputnik earlier that the spacewalk would be devoted to preparing a second docking port at the ISS for US spaceships.

NASA astronauts have already conducted three spacewalks this year - two in March and one in April.