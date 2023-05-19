US at G7 to Unveil Over 300 Russia-Related Sanctions, Blacklist More Entities - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States will announce new Russia-related sanctions during a G7 summit in Hiroshima, targeting more than 300 of Russian "facilitators" and adding about 70 entities to the Commerce Department's blacklist, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Japan will host the G7 summit from May 19-21, with the leaders expected to put new sanctions and export controls on Russia.

"The United States will be rolling out a substantial package of our own ... Among other things, this involves extensively restricting categories of goods key to the battlefield and also cutting off roughly 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving US exports by adding them to the Commerce blacklist," the official told reporters.

The US will also announce "upwards of 300 US sanctions" against individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft across Europe, the middle East and Asia, targeting sanctions circumvention and other actors helping to support Russia's operation in Ukraine, the official said.

"We'll also expand our sanctions authorities to additional sectors of the Russian economy key to its military industrial complex and impose new bans to prevent Russia from benefiting from our services," the official added.