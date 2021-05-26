US at Least 18 Months Away From Full Employment - Fitch Ratings

The United States is at least 18 months away from achieving full employment, with the world's largest economy requiring an estimated 7 million new jobs to reach that goal, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The United States is at least 18 months away from achieving full employment, with the world's largest economy requiring an estimated 7 million new jobs to reach that goal, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

"We do not see a return to 'full' or 'maximum' employment - with the unemployment rate back down to its non-inflationary rate and labor force participation rates back to sustainable mid-cycle levels - until 4Q22," Fitch said in a statement, referring to the fourth quarter of next year. "A return to full employment in the United States is still 18 months away and will require the creation of a further 7 million jobs."

The rating agency's forecast is in line with expectations of the Federal Reserve, which says that full employment - marked by an unemployment rate of 4 percent or below - was unlikely to occur before 2023. The monthly unemployment rate stood at 6.1 percent in April.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the novel coronavirus measures. At least 8 million of those jobs have not returned, the Labor Department said.

The US economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020, although first quarter data for 2021 showed a dynamic rebound of 6.4 percent. The Federal Reserve has forecast a 6.5 percent economic growth for all of 2021.

Fitch said the massive jobs disruption in 2020 was likely to lead to some medium-term "scarring" and reduced labor supply as long-term unemployment rose and older workers were permanently discouraged from labor force activity.

"However, even allowing for this, it will take quite a while for the labor market to regain balance," it said. "Stimulus measures and the reopening of face-to-face service industries are now boosting labor demand strongly. But the speed at which unemployment falls will be dampened by a relatively swift recovery in labor force participation as social distancing recedes."

On top of this, with the employment-to-working age population ratio remaining below 60 percent, upward pressures on wage inflation over the next 18 months should also be contained, Fitch said.

"Aggregate measures are yet to show material signs of increasing wage inflation. Recent reports of labour market shortages are more reflective of sector-specific dynamics and the pace of reopening, and are likely to be fairly short-lived," it added.

Fitch summed up by saying that the continuing shortfall in jobs was likely to heavily influence macro policy choices over the next year or so, particularly as any pandemic setback entails bigger risks for the labor market than for the US economy as a whole.