US At 'Particularly Dangerous Place' With Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United States is at a "particularly dangerous place" with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Kremlin's unwavering commitment to achieving its objectives in the country, US Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said in congressional testimony.

"We are at a particularly dangerous place with Russia. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not seeking an off-ramp and Moscow has asserted publicly that it remains committed to achieving its objectives in Ukraine through military force," Berrier said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said that Washington is also not seeking a conflict with Russia in Syria and will continue to use the existing deconfliction channel to prevent any miscalculations.

The countries of the so-called collective West ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles, and various kinds of ammunition.

Russia has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would further prolong the conflict and escalate it, possibly leading to the United States and NATO getting directly involved in the conflict.