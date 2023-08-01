Open Menu

US At Talks With Taliban In Qatar Raises Concerns, Confidence Building Areas - State Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 07:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) US officials met with representatives of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Doha to deliver concerns over human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and also outlined areas for confidence building, the State Department said on Monday.

The meeting took place from July 30-31.

"U.S. officials identified areas for confidence building in support of the Afghan people. The American delegation also expressed deep concern regarding the humanitarian crisis and the need to continue to support aid organizations and UN bodies delivering assistance consistent with humanitarian principles," the State Department said in a statement.

The US delegation was led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri, and Chief of the Doha-based US Mission to Afghanistan Karen Decker.

They urged the Taliban to reverse policies causing deterioration of the human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly for women, girls, and vulnerable communities, according to the statement. They also expressed "grave concern" regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice.

The US officials also met with Afghan Central Bank and Finance Ministry representatives to discuss the state of the nation's economy and challenges in the banking sector. They also took note of the Taliban's continuing commitment not to allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten the United States and its allies. The US delegation expressed concerns over drug trafficking in Afghanistan as well as openness to continue dialogue on the issue, the statement added.

