UrduPoint.com

US, Atlantic Allies Pledge To Develop Sustainable Ocean Economy - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US, Atlantic Allies Pledge to Develop Sustainable Ocean Economy - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The United States and 17 other countries that border the Atlantic Ocean issued a joint statement on Tuesday that they have agreed to work closely on a range of maritime governance issues, including on developing a sustainable ocean economy.

"We will explore opportunities to advance shared sustainable development, economic, environmental, scientific and maritime governance goals across the Atlantic, in accordance with international law," the joint statement said. "We will work to develop the sustainable ocean economy and an inclusive economic model to ensure the ocean continues to sustainably support our livelihoods, from food for growing populations to the conduct of global commerce, both now and for future generations."

The signatory states pointed out that they recognize the need for a serious commitment to ensure that all of the industrialized nations promote, develop and alleviate poverty in developing countries and that sharing technology would be a key aspect of the agreement.

"We acknowledge the importance of the transfer of technology on voluntary and mutually agreed terms as a means to bolster development, create jobs and income, support livelihoods, and bridge the technological gap among nations," the statement said.

"We acknowledge the importance of the transfer of technology on voluntary and mutually agreed terms as a means to bolster development, create jobs and income, support livelihoods, and bridge the technological gap among nations."

The countries also said they will collaborate on providing solutions to mitigate climate change and environmental degradation as well as concentrate on science-based, innovative solutions to advance shared goals, including averting, minimizing and addressing loss and damage; building climate resilience; conserving marine and coastal ecosystems; and mitigating marine pollution.

The countries bordering the Atlantic Ocean and members of the community of Atlantic countries include Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ireland, Mauritania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Norway Ireland Ivory Coast Argentina Equatorial Guinea Spain Brazil United Kingdom Portugal United States Senegal Costa Rica Guinea-Bissau Ghana Mauritania Netherlands Angola Border Commerce All From Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

29 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

29 minutes ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

37 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

37 minutes ago
 Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis ..

Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday ..

37 minutes ago
 Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes again ..

Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes against humanity in Tigray

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.