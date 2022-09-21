US, Atlantic Allies Pledge to Develop Sustainable Ocean Economy - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The United States and 17 other countries that border the Atlantic Ocean issued a joint statement on Tuesday that they have agreed to work closely on a range of maritime governance issues, including on developing a sustainable ocean economy.

"We will explore opportunities to advance shared sustainable development, economic, environmental, scientific and maritime governance goals across the Atlantic, in accordance with international law," the joint statement said. "We will work to develop the sustainable ocean economy and an inclusive economic model to ensure the ocean continues to sustainably support our livelihoods, from food for growing populations to the conduct of global commerce, both now and for future generations."

The signatory states pointed out that they recognize the need for a serious commitment to ensure that all of the industrialized nations promote, develop and alleviate poverty in developing countries and that sharing technology would be a key aspect of the agreement.

"We acknowledge the importance of the transfer of technology on voluntary and mutually agreed terms as a means to bolster development, create jobs and income, support livelihoods, and bridge the technological gap among nations," the statement said.

The countries also said they will collaborate on providing solutions to mitigate climate change and environmental degradation as well as concentrate on science-based, innovative solutions to advance shared goals, including averting, minimizing and addressing loss and damage; building climate resilience; conserving marine and coastal ecosystems; and mitigating marine pollution.

The countries bordering the Atlantic Ocean and members of the community of Atlantic countries include Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ireland, Mauritania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.