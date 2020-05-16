UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Atlas V Rocket Launch Delayed Until Sunday Due To Bad Weather

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:45 PM

US Atlas V Rocket Launch Delayed Until Sunday Due to Bad Weather

The US private-owned United Launch Alliance said Saturday it would delay by a day the launch of its Atlas V rocket with an X-37B robotic space plane due to "no go" weather conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The US private-owned United Launch Alliance said Saturday it would delay by a day the launch of its Atlas V rocket with an X-37B robotic space plane due to "no go" weather conditions.

"Today's launch of the Atlas V 501 rocket with the United States Space Force-7 mission featuring the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle was postponed due to inclement weather conditions," ULA said in a statement.

The rocket is scheduled for take-off from Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida at 9:14 a.m. EDT (13:14 GMT) on Sunday.

"Darn weather. See you tomorrow. Going to need everyone to focus on those calm, clear thoughts even harder," ULA CEO Tony Bruno tweeted.

The US Space Force, the newly created branch of the US military, is overseeing the X-37B mission. The Air Force said the plane was carrying a small satellite built by the Air Force academy. The purpose of other experiments is not known.

Related Topics

Weather Vehicle Alliance Florida United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 6th &#039;Holy Q ..

1 minute ago

Florence's Duomo introduces self-distancing gadget ..

1 minute ago

People told to stay away from English beauty spots ..

1 minute ago

Haaland shines in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga foot ..

1 minute ago

PTI leader expresses concern over growing street c ..

6 minutes ago

Police arrest alleged drug dealer

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.