US Attacked Cyberspace of Russia, Iran to Prevent Election Interference - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The United States allegedly organized attacks on cyberspace in Russia and Iran to prevent intereference in its own presidential election, NBC broadcaster reported.

The corespondent of the broadcaster did not disclose the sources of that information or any details, but claimed that these operations resulted in very calm situation in the cyberspace on the day of election on Tuesday.