US Attempt To Evacuate Government Media Staff Halted By Airport Terror Attack - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The US' attempts to evacuate members of their government media organizations from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline were interrupted by the terror attack on Kabul airport, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The men and women of USAGM (US Agency for Global Media), Radio Free Europe, Radio Liberty, we have a commitment to them. We did everything we could to prioritize their departure," Price said during a press briefing. "The fact is that we were working on their safe evacuation just as the attack struck the airport perimeter.

The operational environment changed markedly, unfortunately, it stood in the way of our ability to bring these individuals to safety before August 31."

The attack, carried about by the Islamic State Khorasan Province terror group (IS-K, banned in Russia), took the lives of 13 American service members, as well as the lives of dozens of Afghan civilians.

Price said that the media members, like other individuals seeking to leave Afghanistan, will be provided with tailored guidance about how to proceed from the State Department, but that they will not be sharing that info publicly for their safety.

