US Attempting To Support Iranian Protests While Avoiding Image Of Instigator - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 12:27 AM

US Attempting to Support Iranian Protests While Avoiding Image of Instigator - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Biden administration is attempting to support anti-government protests in Iran while avoiding playing into Iranian claims that the United States itself instigated the demonstrations, Deputy State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"We are also trying to be very careful to not play into the regime's disinformation about the United States being behind these protests. Our policy is designed around finding practical ways to support the Iranian people with the tools that this administration has in its arsenal," Patel said during a press briefing.

The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last month. Demonstrators allege Amini was killed by Iran's so-called "morality police" while in custody.

However, Iranian officials have released a video showing Amini having a heart attack while awaiting processing by authorities.

The State Department joins Amini's family and the people of Iran in recognizing a day of mourning, having reached 40 days since her passing, Patel said.

The Biden administration has sought to support the protest movement through enabling internet access in Iran and sanctioning a number of Iranian officials.

Iran has claimed that the protests were instigated from abroad, delivering notes of protest to several government ambassadors for allegedly sharing anti-Iranian propaganda and calling for a coup in the country.

