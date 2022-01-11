US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Attempts by the United States to pressure and intimidate Russia are unacceptable and will not lead to the desired result, but Moscow is still willing to negotiate, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We constantly hear about a certain price... that Russia will have to pay if it does or does not do something that these people want us or do not want to do. It's as if history hasn't taught them anything... Such a tone of conversation is, in principle, unacceptable for us, it will not yield the results they are looking for.

These are attempts to put forward an ultimatum, these are attempts to blackmail and intimidate," Ryabkov said following security talks with the US.

He noted that he understands that "apart from sanctions and blackmail, little is left in the arsenal of modern Western foreign policy," but added that Russia is still willing to carry on and will, if necessary, teach the lost skill of negotiating.