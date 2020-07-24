UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attempts To Bump Russia, China Will Not Succeed - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

US Attempts to Bump Russia, China Will Not Succeed - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia and China have become the main targets of provocations by the United States in the media sphere thereby necessitating improvement in bilateral ties, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Improving interaction in the media sphere, primarily through our services and contacts in the media remains more relevant than ever, given that our two countries - Russia and China - have become the main targets of the information war," Zakharova said at consultations on information issues with Russian and Chinese foreign ministries representatives.

The spokeswoman did not mince words when describing the motives of such machinations and their ultimate futility.

"Now this is not just aggressive rhetoric, supported by no less aggressive actions. Now it is an attempt to provoke a clash in the public sphere between Russia and China. In this, I can assure you, they will not succeed," she added.

Zakharova emphasized that strengthening equal partnership and strategic interaction with China is a priority of the Russian foreign policy.

The United States and the United Kingdom have escalated their relations with China to an unprecedented degree, primarily through Washington's abrupt closure of a Chinese consulate in Houston.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Houston United Kingdom United States Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

11 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

49 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

11 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.