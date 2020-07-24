US Attempts to Bump Russia, China Will Not Succeed - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia and China have become the main targets of provocations by the United States in the media sphere thereby necessitating improvement in bilateral ties, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Improving interaction in the media sphere, primarily through our services and contacts in the media remains more relevant than ever, given that our two countries - Russia and China - have become the main targets of the information war," Zakharova said at consultations on information issues with Russian and Chinese foreign ministries representatives.

The spokeswoman did not mince words when describing the motives of such machinations and their ultimate futility.

"Now this is not just aggressive rhetoric, supported by no less aggressive actions. Now it is an attempt to provoke a clash in the public sphere between Russia and China. In this, I can assure you, they will not succeed," she added.

Zakharova emphasized that strengthening equal partnership and strategic interaction with China is a priority of the Russian foreign policy.

The United States and the United Kingdom have escalated their relations with China to an unprecedented degree, primarily through Washington's abrupt closure of a Chinese consulate in Houston.