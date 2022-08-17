US Attempts to Divide Energy Markets Lead To Destabilization - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) US attempts to divide energy markets into "good" and "bad" are leading to destabilization of the sector, as well as jumps in fuel prices and inflation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday.

"US attempts to divide the energy markets into good and bad ones lead to the destabilization of the sector, jumps in fuel prices and inflation," Antonov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"The task is to deprive Russia of income. We will not supply resources at unfavorable prices at a loss," he added.

According to the diplomat, as a result of attempts by the United States and its allies to set a price cap for Russian oil, there will be a redistribution of commodity flows "not in favor of Western countries."