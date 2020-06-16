UrduPoint.com
US Attempts To Extend Iran Arms Embargo Illegitimate, Russia To Fight For JCPOA - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

US Attempts to Extend Iran Arms Embargo Illegitimate, Russia to Fight for JCPOA - Lavrov

The United States' attempts to extend the international arms embargo on Iran is one in a series illegitimate and unlawful moves perpetrated by Washington in a bid to undermine international law with respect to Tehran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The United States' attempts to extend the international arms embargo on Iran is one in a series illegitimate and unlawful moves perpetrated by Washington in a bid to undermine international law with respect to Tehran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"The United States is attempting to block all other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] from carrying out their responsibilities before Iran and punish Iran by promoting illegitimate and unlawful initiatives, such as the arms embargo.

I believe that these attempts ... do not have any perspective from the viewpoint of international law," Lavrov said at a briefing after talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Lavrov went on to stress that Russia will do everything that international law allows in order for "justice to prevail" and will do everything to ensure that no signatories violate the terms of the JCPOA.

