US Attempts To Infringe On Russia's Interests Will Not Go Unanswered - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:32 PM

Russia urges the United States to stop the spiral of escalating tensions in relations with Moscow, Washington must understand that their attempts to infringe on Russia's interests will not remain unanswered, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"We urge the United States to stop the escalation race, the spiral of escalating tensions in our relations. They must understand that actions provoking us with impunity and unreasonable attacks, attempts to infringe on our interests in various areas all this does not go unnoticed, does not remain without reaction," Ryabkov told reporters.

